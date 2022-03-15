e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Bombay HC asks BMC to enforce policy against illegal eateries

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday sought to know from the BMC if there’s a policy to keep a check on unlicensed or illegal eateries.

This comes after the Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association petitioned highlighting the fact that food delivery service providers were picking up food from illegal eateries that have cropped up during the pandemic.

