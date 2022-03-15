Bombay HC asks BMC to enforce policy against illegal eateries

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday sought to know from the BMC if there’s a policy to keep a check on unlicensed or illegal eateries.

This comes after the Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association petitioned highlighting the fact that food delivery service providers were picking up food from illegal eateries that have cropped up during the pandemic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:38 AM IST