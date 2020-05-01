Bombay HC allows manufacturing units to cut salaries of those who don’t report for work

During the course of the hearing, Justice Ghuge was informed that the Supreme Court is already seized of an identical issue and has issued notices to relevant authorities to respond. The Supreme Court has, however, not granted any interim relief.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Ghuge said, "I am of the view that since the apex court is dealing with a similar cause of action, I would not be inclined to interfere with the impugned order. But I would expect the manufacturers to pay the gross monthly wages to the employees, save and except conveyance and food allowance, if being paid on monthly basis, in the cases of those workers who are not required to report for duties."

The bench noted that the state has partially lifted the lockdown in certain industrial areas. "Thus, the workers would be expected to report for duties as per the shift schedules, subject to adequate protection from Coronavirus being provided by the employer," Justice Ghuge said.

"In the event such workers voluntarily remain absent, the management would be at liberty to deduct their wages for their absence, subject to the procedure laid down in law while initiating such action. This would apply even to areas where there may not have been a lockdown," Justice Ghuge clarified. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.