Bombay HC allows Ganpati celebration on Babulnath temple's parking lot

HC allows Ganpati celebration on Babulnath temple's parking lot

A bench of Justices Kamalkishor Tated and Milind Jadhav allowed Babulanth Navatarun Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal to celebrate the festival in the temple's parking lot and not on the approach road.

The mandal had approached the bench after the Babulnath temple trust denied them permission to put up their pandal on the usual site i.e. the approach road to the temple. The mandal claimed that they have been celebrating the festival on the same site since 2001.

However, citing the Covid 19 pandemic, the trust this year, refused to grant them permission to put up their pandal. The temple trust, however, allowed the mandal to celebrate festival on the parking lot, where usually the vehicles of the temple's devotees are parked.

Aggrieved by the same, the mandal had petitioned the bench. They also sought permissions from the local police, which had initially refused to grant the same.

Appearing for the police, advocate Jyoti Chavan informed the judges that this year, there is a prohibition on using sound systems and processions. "We will give the NOC alone, if the BMC gives them the mandatory nod," Chavan told the bench.

Having considered the facts of the case, the bench allowed the mandal to celebrate the fest in the parking lot.