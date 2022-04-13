Bomb threat on trains coming to Mumbai from Telangana prove hoax

Threats of bombs being planted on trains heading to Mumbai from Visakhapatnam sent the security agencies into a tizzy on Wednesday.

However, no explosives were found on two trains after they were thoroughly checked by police forces at two places in Telangana.

The railway police went on alert after an anonymous phone call was received on Dial 100 that bombs have been planted on trains heading towards Mumbai from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train was stopped at Kazipet in Warangal. Railway police along with local police checked the train with the help of bomb disposal squads but found no explosives.

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express was also stopped at Cherlapally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Police forces carried out thorough checks in the compartments but found no bomb.

Officials said the phone call proved a hoax and they were trying to identify and trace the caller.

The bomb threat triggered panic among passengers of both the trains and caused them severe inconvenience. The trains had to be stopped for more than two hours for checking.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:31 PM IST