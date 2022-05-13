Suspected explosive near Pune railway station turns out to be firecracker

Panic spread at the Pune railway station after a bomb-like object was found near the main entrance on Friday morning.

As soon as the report of the incident was received, the bomb squad reached the spot.

However, investigation cleared it to be a firecracker.

"Nothing suspicious found. Just a firecracker. We got it checked thoroughly. Nothing to worry about," Uday Singh Pawar, Senior DFC, Pune Railway Division, said.

Following the detection of the object, the Pune Railway Station was vacated. Railway services were also suspended temporarily.

A similar incident was observed at Uran yesterday. A large number of locals flocked to Kegaon Beach in Uran on Thursday morning after the news of explosive kinds of objects were found on the beach.

However, the Mora police on reaching the spot claimed that the suspected explosives were flares.

Flares are used as distress signalling to other vessels or shops to seek help. They are shot with an air gun made especially for flares. Light blows up soon after they are shot in the air.

