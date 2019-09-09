Bollywood-town mourns demise of Ram Jethmalani

Mumbai: Passing away of vete­r­an criminal lawyer and Union law minister Ram Jethmalani led to an outpouring of emotions from Boll­ywood celebs who took to social media to pay respect and mourn the demise of the lawyer.

Filmma­ker Mahesh Bhatt who took inspi­ration from the lawyer paid tribute on his Twitter handle. “Even the sky must learn to say goodbye to the stars. I thank you, sir, for touching my life. Ram Jeth­malani passes away at 95,” he wrote.

Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the world premiere of his upcoming film ‘The Sky is Pink’ at Toronto, recalled the time spent with the lawyer. “RIP #RamJeth­malaniji.

The time spent in conver­sation with you has always remai­ned etched fondly in my memory. Condolences to the family.”

Soha Ali Khan shared a photo with the “conscience keeper of collective India” along with husband and actor Kunal Khemmu on Instagram and wrote, “Today, we have lost more than a brilliant lawyer, a maverick and a rebel.

We have lost the conscience keep­er of collective India. Jethma­lani’s unusual moral courage and curio­us legal mind has been a rare gift to independent India.”