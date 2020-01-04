Bollywood production manager held in sex racket

Mumbai: A Bollywood production manager was arrested for his involvement in an alleged sex racket operating out of a four-star hotel in suburban Juhu here, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Social Service (SS) branch raided Zed Luxury Residency Hotel on Friday, arrested Bollywood production manager Rajesh Kumar Lal and rescued two Uzbekistan nationals, an official said.

Earlier on December 23, the SS branch had rescued three women from a sex racket at the same hotel, he added.

The crime branch received information that an Uzbek woman identified as Zarina was running a prostitution racket from abroad with Lal's help, the official said.

She would send women of foreign nationalities to star hotels and charge Rs 80,000 per customer, he added.

Lal has been arrested under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that Zarina, the main accused in the case, is in Uzbekistan.