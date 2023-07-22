Body Of 24-Year-Old Who Drowned In Ambernath Nullah Found In Waldhuni River After 2 Days | Representative Photo

Thane: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a 24-year-old man identified as Raheel alias Kalu Sheikh, a resident of Old Bhendi Pada area in Ambernath, allegedly drowned in a nullah while swimming with friends amidst heavy rain. The search and rescue operations conducted by the fire brigade team and disaster management team lasted for two days until the young man's lifeless body was discovered in the Waldhuni river on Friday.

Eyewitness accounts on incident

According to eyewitness accounts, Raheel and his friends ventured out for a swim in the nullah as the rain poured down in Ambernath. After their swim, Raheel's companions emerged from the water, but he was nowhere to be found. Subsequently, social media circulated reports of a body of a 24-year-old man spotted floating in the direction of Ulhasnagar, with Ambernath police also posting about the incident on their social media channels. Despite the relentless search efforts on Wednesday and Thursday, the rescue team's progress was hampered by the heavy rainfall.

M.S. Kad, the senior police inspector at Central Police Station, Ulhasnagar, recounted the discovery, stating, "On Friday morning, local citizens informed us about a body found in the Waldhuni river near Lokmanya Tilaknagar area of Ulhasnagar Camp number 3. Upon reaching the spot, we conducted a panchnama and positively identified the body as that of Raheel alias Kalu Sheikh. The body was handed over to Raheel's family, and an accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in connection with the incident."

The tragic loss of Raheel's life has prompted the Thane district police to issue a cautionary appeal to all citizens, urging them to avoid swimming in drains, nullahs, or rivers during the monsoon season. Several similar incidents have occurred recently, with three individuals losing their lives due to drowning in Chinchoti waterfall, Vasai.

The police emphasized the necessity for citizens to exercise caution and avoid risky activities during adverse weather conditions, as negligence and recklessness can lead to fatal consequences.

