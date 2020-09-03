Maharashtra govt postpones Class 10, Class 12 re-exams

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday has decided not to hold re-examination in October for those failed in 10th and 12 standard examinations due to Covid-19 crisis.

The Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said the re-examination can be conducted either in November or December. Gaikwad’s announcement is a major relief for more than 1.25 lakh students who failed in the 10th exam while 1.80 lakh in the 12th exam held in February and March.

But they can get more time to study and clear their exams considering the present coronavirus pandemic.

Gaikwad admitted that generally the re-examination of the students, who failed in the exams held in February-March, is conducted in the month of October.

‘’However, due to the Corona crisis this year, the October exam has been postponed. The re-examination is likely to take place in November or December,’’ she said.

Gaikwad informed that there were some students who have received ATKT. “ Tenth standard ATKT students are allowed admission in the eleventh standard.

However, we are considering re-examination as an opportunity for both those who could not clear the exams and also for the ATKT students”, said the minister.

A total of 14, 20, 575 students from the nine divisional boards of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan had registered for the Standard 12th examination.

Of these, 14, 13, 687 students qualified for the exam. Out of which 12, 81, 712 students have passed and the result percentage is 90.66 percent.

In the case of 10th standard exams, a total of 5,39,373 students have secured first division with merit.

A total of 5,50,809 students have first division, 3,30,588 students have second division, and 80,334 have third division. A total of 93.32% of students passed the examination.