BNCMC doctor recruitment drive gets cold response

The Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) move to create temporary posts in the city to tackle Covid-19 pandemic has not been well received. So far not a single application has been received for any post in the corporation.

“Despite 12 days having passed to an announcement of recruitment for doctors and paramedical staff by BNCMC, not a single doctor or paramedical staff has applied for the temporary medical posts in the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation that is struggling to cope with an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city,” said the PRO Milind Palsule, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation.

While many private doctors have temporarily abandoned their work due to the fear of being infected by the virus, the BNCMC stands helpless as not a single paramedical staff has come forward to join the health department. Thereafter, the civic body had again initiated the recruitment of paramedical staff on Monday.

As the number of Covid-19 cases are consistently rising in the city, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM), which are already short-staffed, is in dire need of medical and paramedical staff to combat the current medical crisis.

The state-run IGM has been converted into COVID-19 hospital. With the rising number of positive cases all the beds are occupied. Despite a shortage of medical manpower, the corporation is setting up a 350 bed COVID-19 dedicated hospital.

Arvind Jaiswar, a social activist has alleged that the doctors and medical staff of IGM hospital has taken leave on the pretext of compelling circumstances. So, how can we expect the new medical team to join the hospital?

The civic body had announced to recruit as many as 11 doctors possessing qualifications such as MBBS, BUMS and BHMS, besides 97 paramedical staff and ward boy on a contract basis after walk-in interviews.

The interview and recruitment process will be begin from June 24. The BNCMC has invited applicants from across the state to appear for interview.

According to PRO Milind Palsule, "The 350-bed COVID dedicated hospital at Bhiwandi is being readied and it will be operational in phases within five to six days".

The number of patients in the city has surged to 1045 as of June 21.