BMC's Rs12k cr contract: Audit report by December

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The 25-member team–from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)–will complete its audit of the BMC's Rs12,000 crore contract, awarded during the peak of Covid, by December end. Transactions of at least 10 departments are expected to be probed.

On Nov 22, The Free Press Journal had reported the meeting between the CAG team and civic chief IS Chahal. The joint discussion is considered a crucial step in the audit procedure as both the sides present their point of views.

Talking to The FPJ, BMC Additional Commissioner (Project) P Velrasu said, “There are five teams, with five members each, of the CAG working on the audit procedure. The audit started 4-5 days ago. (But) as per procedure, an opening conference needs to be held before the CAG audit. (However), we completed this procedure on Tuesday.”

Alike Tuesday when Mr Chahal told that he had asked civic officials to cooperate with the CAG team, Mr Velrasu also reiterated the pledge. “We have told officers who were transferred to different departments to explain details to the CAG teams even though they are currently working in the different departments. We will give as much information required to the audit team,” he underscored.

The CAG audit comes after the Chief Minister's announcement of probing transactions between November 28, 2020, and February 28, 2022; the time period when Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power. Some of the cases under the scanner include doling out contracts to a medical firm owned by the father of a civic officer and hiring a blacklisted company to set up oxygen plants.

Read Also Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai