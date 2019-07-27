BMC’s pre-primary teachers seek job regularisation and pay hike

Mumbai: Pre-primary part-time teachers appointed on a contract basis in 2007 on a paltry honorarium of Rs5,000 are still getting the same salary even after 12 years. As many as 66 teachers had raised the issues of job regularisation and pay hike.

According to the teachers, in 2007, the BMC had recruited 66 pre-primary teachers on contract on an honorarium of Rs5,000. Even after working for 12 years, the teachers were not taken on BMC’s payroll and kept on drewing the same salary till now.

Of the total 66 teachers, 50 lost hopes of getting on the corporation’s payroll have found alternative jobs. “We have been working for the past 12 years, but our salary is still the same, a paltry Rs5,000 monthly.

We met the leader of the Opposition in the BMC, Ravi Raja, the Mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, many other leaders and civic officials to discuss the issue.

What we got was false assurances. No concrete action has been taken so far,” said a teacher, requesting anonymity. She further said, “One of our demands is our salary must be raised at least to Rs20,000. We should be taken on the corporation’s payroll.”

The BMC education officer, Mahesh Palkar, said, “Initially, their salary was Rs3,000. It was increased to Rs5,000. Another pay rise is in the planning stages. But, as far as the promotion is concerned, there is no provision in the policy.”