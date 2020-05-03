BMC’s aggressive approach in Dharavi

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 patients in Dharavi, the most affected area in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started aggressively evacuating suspected coronavirus patients from the densely populated slum in the area and put them in institutional quarantine. The civic body has shifted a total of 2050 people to the institutional isolation centres in Dharavi, the highest number in a single area across Mumbai.

The area also records the highest number of people locked in containment zones with a population of 1.25 lakh in five slum pockets sealed by the civic body completely. Dharavi has an area of just over 2.1 square kilometres and a population of about 8.5 lakh people.

The move to shift the maximum number of suspected covid19 people to institutional isolation is part of BMC's initiative "Mission Dharavi". The initiative came into effect after the number of cases started swelling in slums each day.

On Saturday, 89 fresh covid19 cases were reported from Dharavi alone, the highest numbers of cases reported in the area till date. The area reported 127 positive coronavirus cases in two days (Friday and Saturday) increasing the tally of cases in the area to 496 including 18 deaths.

" We are focusing on moving the maximum number of symptomatic and asymptomatic high-risk contacts of a person tested positive for COVID 19 to institutional isolation centres. Currently, we have a capacity of accomodating 3000 people under institutional isolation. However, we are not settling at that as looking at the trend here we might need more space. Hence we are in the process of identifying more places that can be turned into isolation centres," Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (North) ward Kiran Dighavkar told the Free Press Journal.

Besides the 2050 people who are under institutional isolation, BMC has put a total of 3950 people under home quarantine. Over 79000 people have been screened in Dharavi alone including 25000 being screened this week.

"The reason for the rise in the number of cases is the ongoing massive screening operations from various sources. This includes the senior citizen survey, re-opening of 350 private practitioners in Dharavi and screening of high-risk contacts," added Dighavkar.

When contacted Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Houses in Dharavi are very small and 10-12 people live in each house. Even if we advise home quarantine, the space constraint will not serve the purpose. ”

With each house measuring between 100 and 200 sq ft, it practically impossible to maintain the recommended physical distancing Dighavkar said.

Tope added, "We have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi in the last week. We have agreed that home quarantine would not be helpful in the Dharavi area, where space shortage is a major challenge. So, the people who are identified as high-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients would be evacuated and shifted to institutional isolation so that further spread of the infection is stopped."

Apart from Dharavi other areas in G (North) ward such as Dadar reported 4 new cases and Mahim reported 5 cases on Saturday taking the tally to 33 and 30 in two areas respectively.