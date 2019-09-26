BMC report card: Congres gets thumps up

Mumbai: The annual performance report card of Mumbai Municipal Corporators are out. Congress corporators have worked more efficiently compared to the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators, according to the annual report card released by the Praja Foundation.

According to the report card, while the Indian National Congress corporators have secured 61.96 per cent in their performance, the corporators of the Shiv Sena who are ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have got 61.61 per cent and the BJP corporators have got 59.54 per cent.

These scores were based on the attendance, raising citizens issues in general body meeting, debate on issues and participate in discussions and pass legislations.

Among all the 224 corporators, the top three performers were from Shiv Sena. Dahisar corporator Sujata Patekar ranked 1 by securing 82.30 per cent, Kishori Pednekar was at 2 with 81.25 per cent and Sejal Desai at third with 77.33 per cent.

The worst performing corporators were AIMIM corporator Gulnaz Mohammed Salim Qureshi (30.60 per cent), Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Manisha Harish Chandra Rahate, Congress corporator Supriya Sunil More.

The report card is an effort towards holding elected representatives accountable by encouraging healthy competition amongst corporators, said Praja Foundation officials.