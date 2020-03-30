BMC warns essential commodity vendors not to overcharge

After receiving complaints from residents about the arbitrary behaviour of the store and shop keepers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned all stores, shops and other establishments that action will be taken against anyone found selling the daily need products at an extra price.

Overcharging on essential commodities continues in various parts even after the state government released orders to not charge an extra price on essential commodities due to the lockdown imposed worldwide to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Though a lockdown is imposed, transportation of essential products and services are still on. But grocery shops, store owners and fruits and vegetable vendors were reported to be charging double the price of a product citing a shortage or no transportation of items in the supply chain.

Although most shopkeepers had displayed government price lists, they were not selling commodities at the notified rates.

Some residents of Sion, King's Circle, Wadala and Matunga complained about the arbitrary price being charged by shop owners. BMC officials have warned these shop owners and grocery stores.

"Our establishment department officials visited the shops and warned the grocery, fruits and vegetable and other vendors that if any complaints come from customers, action will be taken by BMC and police under section 188, which requires compliance of orders passed by a public servant," said Gajanan Bellale, assistant commissioner, F North ward office.