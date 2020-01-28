BMC, trust in deadlock over Mulund temple relocation

Mumbai: Faith and convenience have clashed against each other, as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in a deadlock against the trustees of Maruti Mandir located just across the western side of Mulund railway station.

The temple, which is not very hard to spot, has become an obstacle to the movement of traffic on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) and Mahatma Gandhi (MG) road. Situated at their intersection, it leads to traffic congestion during the peak hours of the day.

The temple, claimed to have been built in 1880, has a footfall of at least five hundred people every Saturday and on auspicious days as well. Almost half of the road is occupied by the exterior portion of the temple. Beside the temple, several hawkers and retailers have also set up their stalls and encroached the pavement. This, in turn, causes traffic in the adjoining areas of the Mulund too.

In an effort to solve the problem, BMC officials of T-ward have already met the trustees of the temple and requested for its relocation. However, their attempt to convince the administration has failed, as the authorities are reluctant to relocate.

“We have been trying to convince the temple authorities to relocate, but they were unresponsive. In case there is an emergency, it will be a dire situation out there, as the place is heavily congested,” said Kishor Gandhi, assistant commissioner of the T-ward.

Nobody has claimed ownership of the land on which the temple has been built, states Gandhi. Thus, the civic body has requested the administration to submit the land title documents as evidence of ownership. However, the administration has remained unresponsive.

“We will give the temple an alternate accommodation provided they are able to prove the ownership of the land. However, if they fail to do so, we might need to take harder look at things,” added Gandhi.

The civic official also maintained that the BMC has already sent an eviction notice to the retailers who have set up their stalls adjoining the temple. The documents of the retailers are under scrutiny, after which they will be given an alternative land.

“We will be relocating the hawkers and retailers who have encroached the footpaths. We have collected their documents, and those who have proper license, will be relocated to a different place,” stated the civic official.

Meanwhile, the temple administration is reluctant to relocate and stated they will resist come what may.

“This is one of the oldest temples in the city. How come traffic issues are surfacing now, when the temple has been there for more than a century,” stated the Maharaja (head priest) of the temple, who was reluctant to disclose his name when the reporter approached him.

“The BMC has only communicated with us orally. They haven't sent us any legal notice. Even if they send us one, we will resist,” stated the Maharaja.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Corporator of T-Ward Prakash Gangadhare stated that he met the temple authorities and tried to convince them. However, they were firm on their stand.

“I tried to convince the temple authorities, but they were firm on their stand. Now, it's up to the trustees whether they want to be relocated if they are given a better place,” said Gangadhare.

He, however, also maintained that if the temple authorities don't agree to relocation, he will support them. “It's a century old temple. The faith and sentiments of the people also needs to be respected. If the trustees don't agree to be relocated, the BMC must not put any pressure on them,” added the corporator.