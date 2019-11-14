BMC to terminate service of Mumbai surgeon who went on paid leave for 5 years

What can make a job great or an employer the best around? Well, five years of paid leave should definitely count, and by that logic, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has to be one of the best bosses around.

Sajjad Sayyed a surgeon at Nair hospital had taken study leave in 2014 to travel to Australia, a year after joining the hospital.

During his tenure he was involved in one of the hospital's most complicated surgeries, wherein a 3 kg tumour was removed from a man's chest. Reportedly, the hospital was unwilling to fire such a valuable doctor and thus spent the last 12 months trying to contact him.

Now, unsure of where he is or what he is doing, the hospital is considering termination of his service in accordance with the BMC Employees Act.

In the meantime, a flat that had been allotted for him and his family in Mahalaxmi is reportedly still in his posession, remaining empty and locked.

Congress' Ravi Raja who is the Leader of opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai took to Twitter to write about the incident, calling it "inexplicable". He alleged that Sayyed had been on paid leave all this time.

"Dr. Sajjad Sayyed a surgeon at Nair hospital, will now be expelled from his duty as he is on uninformed leave from last 5 years and that too he is paid for those 5 years. To me this is inexplicable as why it took 5 years to actions against him?" he wrote.

"This doctor was allotted a flat in Mahalaxmi. This flat is not yet taken back by the administration.. When many deserving and hardworking doctors are staying in small rooms how can BMC administration allows one property to remain unused?Where is accountability?" he asked.