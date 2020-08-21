BMC to shift patients above 50 years to its Covid centres

After noticing a rise of coronavirus cases in persons aged between 50 and 60 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now revised the home isolation guidelines by reducing the age limit below 50 years of age. Civic officials said that from now on patients above 50 years will be shifted to COVID Care Centres, while the rest will be allowed to be in home isolation if they have separate toilets.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC said that earlier patients above 60 years were shifted to CCC centres. But they learned of cases and deaths between 50 to 60 years of age have increased in the past one month due to which they have revised the guidelines. “Earlier 10-12 per cent of cases were reported in those age groups. It has now increased to 19 per cent. Moreover, the fatality rate has also increased to 24 per cent due to which these new guidelines will help curb both, deaths and cases,” she explained.

Dr Gomare further said that they have also directed the solid waste department to sanitize once a week, the house and area where cases are detected. “As per new guidelines, patients above 50 years of age with comorbidities or no-comorbidities will be strictly shifted to CCC centres,” she added.

Meanwhile, the members of the Association of Medical Consultants have not welcomed this move of the BMC stating this order will create fear in the mind of citizens who already are not ready for testing. “All those above 50 or those with any comorbidity will avoid being tested, out of fear of being admitted forcibly. This will put pressure on the existing health care infrastructure,” said Dr Deepak Baid, President, AMC.

Dr Baid claimed the move is an attempt of the government to fill the jumbo facilities. “The rich who are getting affected now will not want to go to the jumbo facility or any CCC2 facility.”

He alleged that corporate hospital beds will get filled with these patients making bed availability difficult for the other ill patients. “This is an extreme way to reduce mortality. A better way would be to improve the system of home monitoring by government health officials,” he said.