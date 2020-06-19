BMC to share Covid test report after due diligence

In view of the Supreme Court order, the BMC has amended its June 13 order saying that the COVID 19 test report will be shared with patients and relatives after its due diligence at the ward level and allocation of beds, depending on the seriousness of the disease.

The BMC’s move comes hours after the apex court asked the Maharashtra Government what was the logic behind not sharing a test report directly with the patient and their relatives.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope told FPJ, ''In the June 13 circular, the BMC had said no positive test report will be shared by the laboratory with the patient directly. However, the BMC has revised its circular saying that the laboratories will send the list of all positive patients by 6 am to it, which will be shared with 24 ward war rooms. The war rooms will distribute among themselves the positive patients and then complete the allotment of beds; thereafter, the patients will be informed by 10 am. The patients can get the report by 1.30 pm.’’

He informed that based on the seriousness of the disease the ward war room will allocate a bed in the dedicated Covid health centre with oxygen facility or in the Covid care centre for asymptomatic patients, or in a dedicated Covid hospital.

Tope clarified that the BMC will share the Covid 19 test report for positive patients in 24 hours. ‘’The government will follow the apex court order. With BMC’s amended circular, there is now clarity and the test report will be shared with the patient and their relatives.''