BMC to set up hybrid power station at Middle Vaitarna Dam

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to construct a hybrid power station at the Middle Vaitarna Dam in Thane. By doing this, BMC will become the first ever civic body in the nation to generate hybrid power (solar and hydroelectricity) for its citizen's.

On Monday, the BMC standing committee cleared the proposal of building the power station. The power station will have a capacity of generating nearly 208 million units of energy annually, which would save around Rs 24.18 crores worth of expenses to the state government. With this project, the BMC will tend to become the first ever civic body in the nation, to generate hydroelectricity.

The total capacity of the power station will be around 100 mega watt (MW) of which 80 MW will be generated from hydro-electricity while 20 MW will be generated from floating solar panels. One of the salient feature of this project will be, the solar panels will not require any additional space, as the panels will be set up on the water of the reservoir.

Setting up the power station would cost around Rs 536 crore and the cost would be borne by the project developer, instead of the civic body. Alongside this, the developer will also carry out maintenance of the power station for the next 25 years and the BMC will purchase electricity from the developer in exchange of a fixed rate of purchase.

The rate of purchase of electricity has been fixed at Rs 4.75 per unit and the same rate will be applicable for the next 25 years. As a result, the civic body will sign a power purchase agreement with the developer.

The power generated from this project will be supplied to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) grid. In return, the amount will be adjusted in the overall electricity bill.

Construction of the middle Vaitarna dam was completed by the BMC in 2014 and an outgoing aqueduct was laid beneath the dam for the construction of hydropower project.

In 2019, the water resources department of the state government gave permission to the Mumbai civic body for generating hydropower from the water reservoir. Following which The corporation BMC appointed consultantas and invited tenders for setting up the project.

The project is expected to be completed by 2023.