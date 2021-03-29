BMC to restore 18th-century cannons in Ghatkopar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday approved a proposal to restore and beautify two identical cannons dating back to the 18th century from the British era lying inside Ghatkopar’s Lions Children Park. The restoration and beautification work of the 164-year-old cannons will cost the civic body around Rs 20 lakh.

The BMC’s garden’s department recently sent a proposal to the engineer of BMC’s heritage conservation department to restore both 164-year-old canons on a platform and display it in the same park in Ghatkopar.

BMC officials stated that the two identical cannons around 3.10-metre long were installed by the British East India Company and are dated to have been manufactured around January 1856. Both the cannons have 'NCPC' and 1856 inscribed on them in Roman script. Currently, BMC’s heritage conservation department has been asked to restore the cannons.

The Lions Children’s Park located on Tilak road Ghatkopar east, where the two cannons were lying abandoned has been open for public since 1971. Developed on an area of 55,843 square feet, the park has greenery as well as two canons from the East India Company period. Both the canons have a length of 3.10 metres, an inner circumference of 0.64 meters and an outer circumference of 1.17 metres.

The British had installed canons in many places for protection and security purposes in the coastal city of Mumbai.

This is not the first time that cannons have been found in the city and neighbouring coastal districts during excavation for various projects in the city and satellite towns like Thane. In Thane, British-era cannons were discovered in 2018. Believed to have been installed in the 18th century for the defence of the fort, near Kopri creek.

Further, nearly eight cannons were found at the Sewri fort. In 2007, during a digging up of road as part of the beautification project near the Gateway of India, BMC had excavated, a six-foot-long rusted cannon and was handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India.