BMC to reduce COVID stress

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bid to reduce the mental stress of employees who are doing the COVID duty from past a few months has decided to provide psychological treatment.

They have tied up with the Empower --Aditya Birla Education trust, which will provide assistance to the civic employees who are feeling stressed. A notification regarding same has been issued by the BMC regarding it on June 22 which reads, "Ward offices and BMC employees can reach out to the provided helpline numbers and email id for any mental assistance they require."

It further reads that due to rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai the BMC employees might be feeling stressful and exhausted. Many frontline warriors and civic employees of different department also got infected while a few even lost their lives. Therefore, in this critical situation the employees mental health may get affected. Hence, to provide them some sort of assistance they can contact the trust.