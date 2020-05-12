Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to raise bed capacity for asymptomatic positive cases

Mumbai: To match up to the projected number of COVID 19 cases in slum pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is scrambling to increase the number of beds in each of its zones.
According to BMC's projection, the city might report around 47,693 cases asymptomatic positives from slums/ basis by May 28, however, has listed a shortfall of 13,276 beds across the city.
The civic body is working on priority to increase the capacity of Corona Care Centres 2 (CCC2) for positive asymptomatic people double fold with the help of schools, college buildings and pandals on open plots.
The city now has 37,343 beds reserved for people who are positive but don't have any symptoms. One-fourth of the city's patients are in these centres. The maximum number of these CCC2 facilities is in the wards which are on the top with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
While the institutional quarantine centres (CCCs) have over 7,000 high-risk contacts with a capacity of little more than 20,000, the BMC is now focusing on the CCC2 which deal with positive asymptomatic patients.
The maximum number of facilities is available in E (Byculla, Agripada, Nagpada), L (Kurla, Chandivali, Sakinaka), M east (Govandi, Mankhurd), M west (Chembur,) and S (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg) wards where the number of patients is increasing significantly.
With the Shreeniwas Mill building have a capacity of 3,000 beds, two parking lots with 1,000 beds, NSCI club of Worli with500beds, and some schools, G (south) ward has 5,568 beds for asymptomatic positive patients. Byculla has 2,605 beds with 850 beds centre in a hall and a pandal.
With more than 900 cases in Dharavi, G North ward, utilised the space of Dharavi College to set up another 700 beds facility. C ward used gymkhana lawns and buildings on Netaji Subhash Road for more than 1,200 beds.
Meanwhile, L ward erected pandals in Somaiya ground and Kurla ST Depot for 2,000 beds, M (west) ward uses the Swami Vivekanand College building for 1,200 beds and M (east)ward with densely populated slums used MHADA buildingsfora700bedsfacility. As of Monday, 2,233 people are in CCC2 facilities across the city. "We are preparing for the worst scenario and the current situation is in control.
In a meeting conducted by the BMC commissioner on May 9, all ward AMC's and zonal DMC's have been instructed to double the capacity of beds and CCC2 facility in their respective areas. Work on the same has begun already" said a P Velarasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Project) BMC.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)