Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to raise bed capacity for asymptomatic positive cases

Mumbai: To match up to the projected number of COVID 19 cases in slum pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is scrambling to increase the number of beds in each of its zones.

According to BMC's projection, the city might report around 47,693 cases asymptomatic positives from slums/ basis by May 28, however, has listed a shortfall of 13,276 beds across the city.

The civic body is working on priority to increase the capacity of Corona Care Centres 2 (CCC2) for positive asymptomatic people double fold with the help of schools, college buildings and pandals on open plots.

The city now has 37,343 beds reserved for people who are positive but don't have any symptoms. One-fourth of the city's patients are in these centres. The maximum number of these CCC2 facilities is in the wards which are on the top with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.