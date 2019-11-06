BMC to provide to monetary aid to widowers of HIV victims

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to provide monetary support to the widowers of HIV infected patients. Senior health officials said they will be providing a financial aid of Rs 1,000 and this scheme will benefit nearly 4,000 HIV infected widows in the city.

“Till now we have given monetary support to nearly 187 widows who are registered with the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS),” he said.

Dr Srikala Acharya, additional project director, MDACS said they have formed a committee which consists of experts from Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) and MDACS who will scrutinise the documents submitted by them. The committee which has been formed are obtaining data of registered widows from Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres.

“Once the documents get approved, the beneficiaries need to submit their identity proves with proper bank account details. Following this, we will add them in the list of beneficiaries and credit the amount,” she said.

Since April 2016 to March 2019, around 5,000 HIV/AIDS patients died in the city. But in 2016-17 around 2,120 patients died which decreased to 1,496 in 2017-18 and further decreased to 1,278 in 2018-19.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health official, BMC said they checking the records received from the ART centres and contacting all the widows with their registered address. As per the clause of the scheme, to claim the financial aid, the beneficiaries also need to be HIV infected.

“Through this scheme, we are trying to provide a basic financial support to the widows who are also infected. If a woman is not infected, she can find a job on her own without facing social stigma,” said Dr Keskar.