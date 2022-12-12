BMC to open two new swimming pools next month

File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken work to build six new swimming pools in the city. While the work on pools at Malad and Dahisar is close to completion, the pools at Worli and Andheri (East) will be ready by May 2023. The pools at Malad and Dahisar will have a capacity to host over 1,600 members per year, with an annual fee of around Rs8,000. The BMC had spent Rs17 crore on the construction of these two pools. “They will be opened by next month and the membership registration will start accordingly,” said a civic official.

The civic body currently has swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar), Mulund, Chembur, Kandivali and the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex in Andheri. The new pools are being constructed at Worli Hill reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden (Malad West), Indira Gandhi Entertainment Park (Andheri West), Kondivita (Andheri East), Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Kridangan, Tagore Nagar (Vikhroli East) and Gyandhara Garden (Dahisar).

The civic body introduced online membership at its four swimming pools since Aug 23 this year. Around 6,000 people were offered membership in the first phase, at affordable rates. However, the overwhelming response has resulted in the BMC planning to have one swimming pool in each of its 24 administrative wards in the city.