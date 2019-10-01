BMC to enforce strict action against plastic use

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take strict action against people for using prohibited plastic and related items made of plastic and thermacol. According to a BMC press release, stringent action will be taken against manufacturers, stockists, suppliers, sellers and hotels that use plastic or thermacol-based items like plates, spoons, packing foods etc.

The state government had issued a notification in 2006 for a ban of plastic products such as bags (with and without handle), disposable items like plates, cups, glass, spoon etc, plastic items used for packaging foods in hotels, pouches used for storage of liquid, plastic to wrap products, packaging of food items and foodgrain materials etc.

If people are caught using these plastic items, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed for the first offence. If caught for the second time, Rs 10,000 will be the fine and for the next offence, imprisonment for a term of three months and a fine up to Rs 25,000 will be the rule.

Thus, BMC had appealed to citizens to stop usage of plastics and thermacol and requested to deposit their single-use ban plastics at the nearest collection centre of their ward office.