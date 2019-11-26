BMC to discuss Mahim beach revamp today

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will table a proposal for the revamp work of Mahim beach in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday. The corporation estimated a budget of Rs 3.57 crore for the beautification work.

, and giving proper space to businessmen working in the Mahim beach area at Reti Bunder, near Mahim causeway. The contract was given to Rajdeep Enterprises as it bid the lowest, Rs 2,91,80,134 crore, among the six bidders.

Mahim beach is encroached by slum dwellers and there have been cases of crime in the area which were registered at Mahim police station. Residents of Mahim have filed a number of complaints about illegal activities carried out in broad daylight.

The beach is also been used for illegal parking of the water tankers etc. The work is expected to be completed within six months from the day of commencement.