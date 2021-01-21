BMC to beef up security in all 24 ward offices

Along with renewing the CCTV contracts for its headquarters, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install as many as 719 CCTV cameras at all 24 ward offices in the city, citing a need to boost security at the civic offices. The civic body will spend an estimated Rs 7.62 crores on the project.

According to sources, civic body has shortlisted Samarth Security Systems Pvt Ltd for the project. The proposal in this regard will be table in the next meeting of the Standing Committee.

In November, Free Press Journal had reported how almost all the CCTV cameras at the civic headquarters of the BMC’s old building were lying defunct for months putting the security of the building that houses mayor's and civic chief's office at risk.

As per reports, the CCTV cameras have not been functional after the civic administration failed to finalise annual maintenance agreement of the same.

Scrambling to address the issue at the earliest, BMC has submitted a proposal for maintenance and reinstallation of 84 CCTV cameras in the building that was previously installed in 2016. The work will cost Rs 77 lakh to the BMC's coffer.

For the installation of CCTVs on ward offices, once the proposal is approved and work order is handed to the contractor the installation of CCTV cameras is expected to be completed within six months since approval.

This CCTV camera will have a warranty period of two years. There are 459 dome cameras, 219 bullet cameras and 41 PT cameras in the 24 ward offices. A total of 719 CCTV cameras like Z cameras will be installed.

BOX: Number of Cameras to be installed in each ward.

A Ward - 25

B - 35

C - 30

D - 29

E - 25

F (North) - 24

F (South) - 24

G (south) - 25

G (North) - 45

H (East) - 25

H (west) - 39

K (East) - 43

K (West) - 19

P (South) - 39

P (North) - 19

R (South) - 30

R (North) - 56

R (central) - 26

L - 25

M (East) - 29

M (West) - 44

S - 24

T – 39