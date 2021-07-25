BMC team reaches rain battered Mahad-Poladpur

A total of 110 staff from Brihanmumbal Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff reached Mahad-Poladpur in Raigad district and started the relief work. They helped in solid waste management, water and other issues post Thursday's devastating landslide and flooding caused by incessant rains, a senior civic official said on Sunday. The staff sent in two teams to Mahad includes 75 labourers/ sweepers, 21 drivers, 2 cleaners, 6 Mukadam and 1 Supervisor.