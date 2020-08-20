BMC teachers get online teaching tips

In order to streamline and simplify online schooling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has issued guidelines for teachers of civic-run schools. Teachers have been instructed to use interactive tools such as animation, Power Point presentations, video clips and have been asked to refrain from using compound and complex sentences while conducting online lectures.

The guidelines focus on the dos and don'ts for teachers while conducting regular online classes as physical schools are currently shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the guidelines, teachers should follow the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board curriculum laid out by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Interactive tools such as animation, Power Point presentations, video clips, models, charts, maps and pictures should be used.

While teaching subjects such as language or history, teachers should use correct expressions, intonation, pauses, exclamation, interrogation and imperatives.

In addition, teachers have been instructed to refrain from using compound and complex sentences, and to use simple vocabulary and explain concepts using examples at a slow pace so that students can understand the lessons. Teachers should avoid answering personal calls while conducting online lectures just like in physical classes.

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, "There are high chances of students losing interest and drifting away if teachers lose attention even for a split second in online classes. The main aim is to equip teachers to innovate constantly, use different mediums and tools and hold the attention of the class like it was done in physical lectures. These guidelines have been issued to improve the academic performance of students and pique the interest level in virtual teaching-learning."

Teachers stated that they should be given training constantly so that they improve and perform better. Yogita Rajput, a teacher said, "We should have regular group discussions of respective school faculty members where all of us can share the methods used and learn from each other." While, Abbas Shafeel, another teacher said, "Online pedagogy is a new concept for both teachers and students so regular training sessions will help improve the overall experience."