BMC teacher shunted for posting obscene pictures

Mumbai: A teacher of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run school has been suspended for sending obscene pictures to his colleagues. The suspension order was issued after the matter was raised in the civic education committee meeting on Tuesday.
The teacher, Ganga Prasad Tiwari, of school number 2 in Kherwadi has been suspended for sending obscene messages and photos on the official WhatsApp group.
“The suspension order of Tiwari was released by BMC Education Officer Mahesh Palkar. The letter states that there were several complaints against Tiwari stating that he used foul language in school and he was sending obscene messages and pictures in the group. After receiving a complaint from the school principal, the issue was raised in the Education Committee meeting,” said Palkar.
Tiwari has violated rule numbers 1,2,3 and 4 of the BMC service conduct 1999. Therefore, he was suspended, Palkar added.
