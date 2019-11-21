BMC supervisor arrested for raping colleague

Mumbai: A 55-year-old supervisor of the BMC was arrested for raping his colleague five years ago and video recording the incident. The matter escalated when he raped her repeatedly by blackmailing her.

The wom­an finally approached police after he shared the clip with her fiance, leading to the man cancelling the marriage. According to the police, the woman and the accused worked at the BMC office in Malad (E) and were part of the same team.

In 2015, when the accused had taken the woman on a tea-break, he spiked her tea and forced himself on her and shot an obscene video. The man then raped her several times by threatening to circulate the video, if she refused to give in to his demands.

The woman’s family had found a match and she was engaged to him. However, this did not go down well with the accused. He objected to her wedding and shared her obscene video with her fiance, leading to a fallout.

She approached Dindoshi police and lodged a complaint. The accused was arrested on Nov 15 on charges of rape under IPC, besides the IT Act.