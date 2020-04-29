BMC stops home collection of samples

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to stop home collection of samples for corona testing in 90 per cent of the cases. Civic health officials said from now on, those wanting to be tested would have to approach fever clinics nearby and if they so wanted, they could go to private laboratories for testing.

This move comes after the BMC changed its protocol for sample collection and has also directed private laboratories to stop door-to-door collection.

It was learnt that the samples collected by the private laboratories kept piling up, causing a backlog of cases and delaying submission of results, said an official. There are four government laboratories, testing more than 3,000 swab samples daily.

On the other hand, the private laboratories can test 2,500 samples but they are collecting more samples than they can handle, necessitating the BMC decision to stop doorstep collection.