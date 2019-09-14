BMC starts rewards plan to ensure cleanliness

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a novel idea to reward corporators for their good work by ensuring cleanliness in their respective wards under a plan named ‘Swatchta Survekshan’.

To encourage corporators ensure cleanliness in their wards, BMC has started the Swatchta Survekshan plan for the seven divisions of the corporation.

According to this plan, a ward that will be the cleanest will entail its corporator will getting rewarded by Rs 1 crore for the development work.

Apart from this, five corporators who will do some unique and outstanding work in their ward will get Rs 10-50 lakh as reward for the development work.

Rewards will be given to seven divisions and in total 42 rewards will be given. The cleanliness work in markets, BMC schools, residents welfare association, roads etc will be inspected to determine the winner of the reward.