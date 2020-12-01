BMC starts preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2021

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) kicked off its preparation of 'Swachh Survekshan 2021', by seeking suggestions from the public for improvement and changes the city needs to make in that direction. As part of the Swachh Survekshan, cities will also be rated and awarded Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ status.

Currently, there are total 87,422 toilet seats in 7,212 public toilets across Mumbai. To achieve the Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ status under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' the BMC will have to construct 22,774 toilet seats 1,168 community / public toilets within its limits under 'Contract Lot-11 (R)' scheme.

According to the BMC officials, the civic body has already managed to complete and make functional 2,820 toilet seats in 139 community toilets. Meanwhile, construction of 13,998 toilet seats in 577 community/public toilets is in progress.

To ensure the civic body is not missing out on anything in its efforts to better its rank in Swachh Survekshan - 2021, it has appealed to the citizens to send objections or suggestions towards achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) ++ status

Even as Mumbai's Swachh Survekshan 2020 ranking improved as compared to 2019, the city has failed to figure in the list of top 25 cities.

Mumbai was ranked 49th among 425 cities in the 2019 Swachh Bharat Survekshan, a steep fall from its 18th rank in 2018. In 2020the city was ranked 35, said BMC officials.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020, conducted by the central government, ranks cities across the country on the basis of cleanliness at public places.

However, despite getting three stars last year, the city has applied for five-star ratings again this year. However, it earned zero stars instead.

The garbage-free city rating was a prelude to the announcement of rankings for Swachh Survekshan-2020. The final result the survekshan was declared on August 20, 2020.

To ensure that it achieves a better place in the 2021 nationwide survey this year, the civic body is leaving no stone unturned. The BMC last week decided to involve and encourage common people in contributing to the process. The civic body will be holding a “Cleanliness Competition” to encourage citizens and organisations who have been doing exemplary work on various 'Swachh' initiatives by felicitating them and awarding cash prizes.

