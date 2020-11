BMC starts free COVID-19 testing at 244 centres in Mumbai: Here's full list of testing centres

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from today, November 2, started free COVID-19 testing at 244 centres in Mumbai.

The free COVID-19 testing facilities have been started at 244 locations in the BMC-run hospitals and dispensaries in Mumbai. A person with COVID-19 symptoms can dial helpline number 1916 or visit the BMC's dedicated webpage ‘http://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in' for information about testing centres near their home, a BMC release said.

Initially, these testing facilities are available on a 'walk-in' basis from 10 am to 12 noon. The RT-PCR tests have been made available at some of these centres, while the antigen tests are available at the other facilities, it said.

"With this, citizens of Mumbai can easily and freely get their COVID-19 tests done," the release said. The COVID-19 testing facilities are also available at 54 private pathology labs in the city at rates decided by the Maharashtra government, it said.