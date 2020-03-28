BMC starts door to door vegetable delivery for residents, Housing societies also come up with innovative measures.

Amid the 21 day Corona virus induced lockdown enforced nationwide, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the initiative to provide safe and healthy fruits and vegetables at the doorstep of Mumbaikars.

K west (KW) ward of the civic body has tried up with Nashik based farmers body "Sahyadri Farms" to provide door to door delivery service of the vegetables. Formed in 2010, 'Sahyadri Farms' is a farmers producer company which has more than 8000 fruit and vegetable farmers working together. The fruits and vegetables will be brought from the farms in Nashik and will be delivered at the housing societies. As the products will directly come from the farms, hence their will be no middle man involved in the transaction.

BMC on its twitter page has provided the contact details of the suppliers, to whom the residents need to contact and place the orders, which will be delivered later at the doorsteps. "We have come up with this initiative to ensure human contact and promote minimum social gathering. We have provided every details at our Twitter handle and sent out notifications to the committee members as well." said a civic official of KW ward.