BMC starts door to door vegetable delivery for residents, Housing societies also come up with innovative measures.

Amid the 21 day Corona virus induced lockdown enforced nationwide, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the initiative to provide safe and healthy fruits and vegetables at the doorstep of Mumbaikars.
K west (KW) ward of the civic body has tried up with Nashik based farmers body "Sahyadri Farms" to provide door to door delivery service of the vegetables. Formed in 2010, 'Sahyadri Farms' is a farmers producer company which has more than 8000 fruit and vegetable farmers working together. The fruits and vegetables will be brought from the farms in Nashik and will be delivered at the housing societies. As the products will directly come from the farms, hence their will be no middle man involved in the transaction.
BMC on its twitter page has provided the contact details of the suppliers, to whom the residents need to contact and place the orders, which will be delivered later at the doorsteps. "We have come up with this initiative to ensure human contact and promote minimum social gathering. We have provided every details at our Twitter handle and sent out notifications to the committee members as well." said a civic official of KW ward.
"Vegetable retailers are charging rampantly with this initiative the price of the products could also be kept on check." The official added. Meanwhile, housing societies and residential complexes have also come up with innovative methods of procuring vegetables and essential products from the markets. Chandivli's Raheja Vista towers which has 770 families locked up indoors have come up with an innovative procedure, where vegetable vendors and grocery chain - D-mart has been roped in by the society administration.
Residents are provided an online google sheet, where they place their order as per their requirement. The vendors then deliver the order at the doorstep provided there is minimum human interaction. "To implement the Social Distancing & follow Government Guidelines, we have ensured strict norms and have used the technology at its best. We facilitated online orders of essentials for the residents, released frequent advisories, kept staff in house within the complex for 21 days, ensuring their sufficient care. Even the watchmans, delivery boys and maids are provided with mask and hand sanitizer to avoid the spread of the dreaded virus." said Bhavin Mavani, secretary Raheja Vistas
