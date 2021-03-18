BMC Standing committee members oppose extra funds for repairs at Headquarters

A contentious proposal of repairing works of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters was adjourned during the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier in 2009, the standing committee had passed a proposal of carrying out repair and restoration works of the BMC headquarters which is a heritage structure. The proposal was unanimously passed back then and a tender of Rs 68.77 crores was approved for the works.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a proposal was tabled during the standing committee meeting which mentioned that restoration and maintenance works of nearly 55,000 square feet inside the building is still remaining, for which the administration sought an additional Rs 40 crore fund.

Corporator members across party lines expressed their disapproval on the issue.

"The BMC is looting its citizens in broad daylight. On one hand, the administration is burdening the citizens with tax amount and on the other hand, they are seeking additional funds, twelve years after a proposal was passed," said Ravi Raja Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the house.

Asif Zakaria, senior Congress corporator said that the administration needs to put an enquiry on this matter and investigate where the funds are actually being spent.

"This proposal was passed back in 2009 when I was there and today they say that their task is still incomplete, this is the people's money and this is absolute responsibility of the administration to make an enquiry," said Zakaria.

"The BMC is trying to eyewash the citizens with these numbers, the administration should not forget that they are just repairing a structure and not constructing one that would require them more than 12 years," said Bhalchandra Shirsat- senior BJP corporator and committee member.

Yashwant Jadhav - standing committee chairman adjourned the proposal on Wednesday and it will be taken into consideration in the next meeting.

Standing committee members oppose proposal demanding extra fund for carrying out repair works at BMC