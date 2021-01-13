BMC Standing Committee adjourned over vax drive transparency row

The BMC Standing Committee was adjourned onWednesday, after committee members unanimously staged a walk-out as a sign of protest against the BMC management of the Covid vaccination drive.

The committee has alleged the BMC of not maintaining transparency with public representatives. The vaccination drive will take place on January 16. RaviRaja, senior Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMCstated, despite repeated attempts, the civic administration has shown no interest in sharing the procedure of vaccine distribution in Mumbai.

“The vaccines have reached Mumbai. The drive will begin in a couple of days, but BMChas not bothered to have a dialogue with us,” Raja said.

“The corporators are like the trustees of BMC,what is the use of the committee if we are kept in dark,” he added.

The standing committee is one of the statutory bodies of the civic body which takes part in the whole policy making procedure.“The administration is taking the standing committee for granted. The members of the committee play a key role in policy making, but since the past few months they are reluctant in maintaining transparency with us” said PrabhakarShinde, standing committee member and BJP group leader in the House.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekarshared details of the vaccination drive by calling a press conference. She shared key details on the phase wise distribution programme and facilities, where the vaccines will be stored. “BMC corporators are like the soldiers. They have been on the ground since the pandemic broke out and the administrationmust have taken them into confidence before announcing the matter in a pressconference” stated Rais Shaikh, standing committee member and Samajwadi Party leader in the BMC.