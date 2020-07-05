BMC sets up control rooms for coastal sites

After concerns expressed by the citizens over possible flooding owing to coastal road work at various locations in South Mumbai as rain lashes the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up three special control rooms at construction sites.

The control rooms have been set up at three locations Priyadarshini Park, Amarson Park and Worli Dairy -- parallel to the construction sites. Besides these three control room helplines, citizens can also lodge their complaints with the disaster control room helpline(1916) for handling any emergencies at the coastal road project site.

A BMC official said, “In order to ensure anti-flooding measures at all these sites, control rooms have been set up at each site to attend to emergency/complaints during monsoon. The citizens can access these numbers in case of emergencies related to stormwater drains or any other work-related to the coastal road during the monsoon.”

Civic officials said, that around six drains will be extended up to the new coastal road project boundary. This to ensure there is no accumulation of rain-water at the coastal road sites. The contractors have also installed dewatering pumps to drain out rainwater in case of excessive rainfall for ensuring avoiding flooding.

"In case of any problem of water storage, flooding etc in the area under construction of 'Coastal Road', the citizens can lodge a complaint with the concerned control room or call '1916' and give information about it," said Vijay Nighot, chief engineer Coastal Road Project.

The BMC has been targeting completion of the 10 km long coastal road project between Marine Drive and Worli by December 2022, despite a five-month disruption last year. The Rs. 12,000 crore project was originally to be completed in four years since the commencement of work in October 2018.

On September 25, 2018, the BMC standing committee gave its nod to the project and several works were commissioned the very next month. However, a court stays till December 2019 led to the work coming to a standstill. Contractors then said they might require additional time for the project to cover up the lost time, but senior BMC officials remained firm on the decision of making the coastal road operational by December 2022.

The coastal road, once completed, is expected to be used by nearly 1,30,000 vehicles every day and reduce the two-hour drive between South Mumbai and the city’s western suburbs to 40 minutes.

According to BMC officials, they had earlier told the contractors to ensure there is no flooding. Meanwhile, a natural stormwater channel near Worli sea face has already been diverted, citing that it could prove dangerous during monsoon.