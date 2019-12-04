BMC sets ground ready for Ambedkar anniversary

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made preparations to provide necessary civic amenities for people who will come to the city in large numbers to pay their tributes to the architecture of the Indian Constitution.

BMC has made arrangements of basic amenities such as temporary rooms, healthcare, moving toilets, etc. at Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar Railway Station, Rajgruh (Hindu Colony), Babasaheb Ambedkar College (Wadala) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

People in large numbers come from various parts of the country to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. BMC has also made temporary arrangements in seven civic schools in Shivaji Park. All the necessary arrangements have been made for accommodation of around 10,000 people.

Tent, VIP rooms and control rooms have been made and equipped with all the basic amenities in Shivaji Park. Health camps have also been set up at three places near the Chaitya Bhoomi entrance and on Suryavanshi auditorium road.

Temporary shelters have been arranged in an area of of ​​1 lakh sqft. In addition, 180 mobile toilets have been set up in the park ground and nearby areas. At least 380 temporary drinking water pipelines have been set up on the ground.

Books published on the life journey of Dr Ambedkar will be unveiled and 1 lakh copies will be distributed for free, said the BMC PRO. This year's information booklet will be released on December 5 at Shivaji Park in Dadar (West) by Mayor Kishori Pednekar.