BMC seeks action against illegal reclamation

Highlighting the issue of illegal reclamation of wetlands in Malad and Madh-Marve areas, the BMC has complained to several authorities, including government agencies that own huge tracts of impacted land. In its letter to the police, collectorate, Forest Department, MHADA, and RTO, the civic body alleged that slums have come up in eco-sensitive zones owing to the blessings of mafias.

Penned by the BMC's P-North ward, the letter pointed out that mangroves are being hacked in large numbers at the aforementioned places, resulting in environmental damage. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), illegal reclamation is one of the reasons behind Malad's deteriorating air quality, read the letter.

It further said that the BMC doesn't have the “mechanism to control illegal activities” at such a sprawling land parcel, with the shared ownership of Mumbai Suburbs Collectorate (50% land), Forest Department (20%), and MHADA and BMC (10% each).

The civic body said that the damage is irreversible as it's difficult to remove soil thrown in a wetland. Other problems are traffic jams and potholes as heavy trucks make rounds at the sites of illegal construction.

The Solid Waste Management Department only has the authority to penalise these trucks but the police should find out and take action against kingpins of illegal reclamation, demanded the BMC.