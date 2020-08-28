BMC rolls backwater cut withlakes 95% full

Finally, there is news that Mumbaikars were waiting to hear on the water front: the BMC has decided to withdraw the 10 per cent water cut in the city effective August 29, after the water stock in dams crossed 95 per cent on Friday.As catchment areas have received heavy rainfall throughout July and August, the stock in seven lakes supplying water to the city increased to 95.19 per cent in the early hours of the day, a BMC official said.



Apart from Mumbai city, there will be withdrawal of water cuts in Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporations and a few villages where the BMC supplies water, the official said.A total of 13,77,690 million litres of water (95.19 per cent) has been recorded in all the seven lakes on Friday morning. Last year, the total water storage in the lake area was 96.43 per cent. In 2018, the total water storage during the same period was 94.89 per cent.



The civic body had, from August 1, imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai, which was later reduced to 10 per cent after the stock in the dams rose over 85 per cent on August 21.The IMD has predicted a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Saturday and civic officials are expecting more rainfall in the catchment areas, which is expected to further increase the water stock in the lakes, leading to dams overflowing.

