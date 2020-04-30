BMC revises timing of grocery and vegetable shops in P South ward

The timing of the grocery shops, vegetable and fruit selling shops and flour mills has been revised in P/South ward in Mumbai from Thursday.

The assistant municipal commissioner has issued revised order where by these shops will remain open between 9 am to 4 pm, the milk shops/dairies from 7 am to 11 am and then again 4 pm to 8 pm. However, the chemist shops and clinics to remain open throughout the day. The Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the P/South ward has on Thursday issued a revised order in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the revised order, kirana or grocery shops, vegetable and fruit selling shops and flour mills will remain open between 9 AM to 4 PM. However, the local police has been ordered to patrol and make sure social distancing norms are followed.

The milk shops will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM and then again from 4 PM to 8 PM. The chemist shops and clinics will remain open throughout the day.

Authorised rationing shops will remain as per timings given by the rationing department. The Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the P/South ward has instructed the concerned rationing officer to co-ordinate with the local police and MCGM, Senior Inspector and ensure social distancing. The order further said that the rationing shops should prepare packages in advance and distribute in the time slot to avoid crowd.

However, the order clearly stated that all shops and establishments in the limits of Goregaon Police Station, Bangur Nagar Police Station, Malad Police Station, Dindoshi Police Station, Aarey Colony Police Station and Vanrai Police Station shall be closed till further orders. The order added that in case of failure to obey the instructions, the person shall be liable for penal action under Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897 and Section 188 of the IPC.