BMC resurfacing alternative routes to cut loose Gokhale bridge closure impact

Mumbai: To ease the traffic congestion in Andheri after the closure of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge, the BMC has completed the resurfacing of the alternative routes on a war footing during the night. Also, the work of filling potholes and action against abandoned vehicles and illegal hawkers are carried out to ensure alternate routes are able to see free movement of traffic.

The closure of Gokhale bridge key connector between east-west Andheri has added to traffic chaos in Andheri. It has been decided to seek a second opinion on the structural report and evaluate if one lane can be used for pedestrians, auto rickshaws and two-wheelers by giving some external support subject to structural clearance. It will take one week to take the final decision on it.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, the BMC has resurfaced Nehru road, Military Camp road, Khar Subway road in Wakola. The NS Fadke road that connects Sahar road, Andheri station and Teli gully road has also been resurfaced. Similarly, the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road and Swami Vivekanand road have been resurfaced.

"Because there are malls and shopping complexes on these roads, it witness heavy traffic permanently. So the roads were resurfaced on a war footing in the last few days," said the civic official of the K-West ward.

The hawkers on SV Road, Link Road and the lanes connecting these roads are the biggest hurdle to smooth movement of traffic. Also, the lanes are very narrow at certain locations. So, regular action on hawkers is required which will continue for a few more days, said the civic official.

P. Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects ) said, "The resurfacing work of alternative routes was completed within 48 hours by working during night time to avoid inconvenience to traffic movement."