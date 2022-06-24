Mumbai: BMC releases draft voters' list

BMC | FPJ

The BMC on Friday said that it has completed a draft of the voters' list for the upcoming civic body elections and the draft has been declared on the website of MCGM.

According to BMC, there is an increase in the number of voters this year. This year, 7,12, 925 new voters are included in the list.

BMC on June 23 uploaded its ward-wise voter list and gave time to citizens till 1st July to approach them for any complaints and corrections.

On July 9, BMC will publish the final list on its website. The civic body has used a voter list prepared by the election commission for state assembly elections.

Dr Sanjiv Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner said, "We have used voter lists made by Election Commission and bifurcated it ward-wise. There are 236 electoral wards in the city. Citizens should go on the website and check their name, address, age, whether is, is submitted in the proper ward or not."

Kumar appealed to citizens if they can't find their name or if it is wrongly included in the other ward or if there is any spelling and clerical mistake, then citizens can approach the respective administrative ward to the assessment department and get it corrected in the voter list. If citizens are outside India, they can mail their corrections to MCGM.

According to BMC, there were 91,64,125 voters in the year 2017 and it will increase to 98,770,50 voters in 2022. The data suggests that there has been an increase of 7,12,925 voters in the last five years.

After the Supreme Court's order on May 4, the State Election Commission (SEC) directed BMC to conduct further process for the upcoming election. Accordingly, On May 30, BMC had conducted an electoral ward reservation lottery at Rangsharda auditorium at Bandra wherein 118 wards were kept reserved for women candidates.

Of this, 15 seats were reserved for scheduled castes and two seats for scheduled tribes. Among 15, eight seats will be reserved for SC women candidates and one seat for ST women candidates. Thereafter, 232 suggestions and objections were received by BMC. On Monday, 13 June BMC published its final draft without making any changes.

