BMC records just 587 cases in one day - why it's not a reason to celebrate

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,37,678, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
At 587, the number could have been the lowest in the last 100 days but the civic body clarified that a glitch on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed "incomplete data". "Due to technical issue on ICMR website, complete case data is not available today, it will be update tomorrow," BMC said in a statement.
“[The numbers are] based on information received from various hospitals and data uploaded on the ICMR portal by certified labs/Covid portal of GOI (Government of India) by district,” said the civic body, adding that the data is subject to change after scrutiny and an ongoing verification process.
Meanwhile, the toll went up to 7,474 with 35 patients succumbing to the infection. With 883 patients discharged in the day, the number of recoveries increased to 1,11,967 in the metropolis. Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 81 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 17,931, the BMC added.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's case tally to 7,03,823. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17.
The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day, the official said. There are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra now. 12,300 people were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,14,790.
