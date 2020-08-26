BMC records just 587 cases in one day - why it's not a reason to celebrate

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,37,678, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At 587, the number could have been the lowest in the last 100 days but the civic body clarified that a glitch on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed "incomplete data". "Due to technical issue on ICMR website, complete case data is not available today, it will be update tomorrow," BMC said in a statement.

“[The numbers are] based on information received from various hospitals and data uploaded on the ICMR portal by certified labs/Covid portal of GOI (Government of India) by district,” said the civic body, adding that the data is subject to change after scrutiny and an ongoing verification process.