BMC receives clearance on design of railway portion of Gokhale Bridge, work order will be issued by December

Mumbai: The BMC has finally received clearance on the proposed design of the railway portion of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri. A tender was immediately floated by the civic body for the reconstruction of the bridge on Saturday. The estimated cost of the bridge is around Rs 84.72 crores, and the work order will be issued by the first week of December.

After a political intervention, it has now been decided that the railroad portion of the bridge will be demolished by the Western Railways (WR) itself. So, the BMC has sped up the work for the reconstruction of the bridge.

A new bridge will be constructed simultaneously at a workshop

To save time, the civic authority has decided that while the demolition of the existing structure will be carried out at the site, a new bridge will be constructed simultaneously at a workshop.

Additional municipal commissioner (Projects), P. Velrasu, said, "It will take six to seven months to construct the bridge, and it will be a prefabricated structure that will be constructed in a workshop."

The official added that after the bridge is completed, the newly made structure will be brought from the workshop to the site. Then the girders of the Gokhale Bridge will be assembled and launched. The pre-cast material will be assembled on-site by May 2023, allowing us to open at least one arm of the bridge before the monsoon.

The work includes demolition of existing ROBs and reconstruction of a railroad span

The work includes the demolition of existing ROBs and structures, as well as the reconstruction of a railroad span on both sides of a 90-meter-long, 13.5-meter-wide span.The contract period will be eight months, including the monsoon.

Before starting the construction work, the contractor will have to barricade the area, and warning signals should be provided in order not to affect pedestrian movement and the utilities. Meanwhile, the demolition work on the bridge will take approximately four months to complete.

The BMC has set a September 2023 deadline for completing the entire bridge, while it aims to open one side of the Gokhale Bridge for traffic movement by May 2023. The bridge is closed for pedestrian and vehicular movement as of November 7, when it was declared unsafe by the consulting firm appointed by the BMC.