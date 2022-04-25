BMC razes illegal building after 16 years and 18 notices

After a legal battle spanning for 16 years, the BMC could finally crack down on illegal construction of more than 30,000 sq ft near the Navrang theatre in Andheri west.

Undertaken by the civic body's K- West ward,the demolition work of the said structure continued for the past one week. In 2006, the BMC issued notices to the illegal construction of a ground plus three-storey structure which had a gym, marriage hall, furniture and clothes shops.

However, the shop owners had challenged the notice in court. In the long-drawn legal battle, the BMC issued notices to the said illegal construction for 18 times. Finally, the court decision was in favour of the BMC, after which last week, a team of K West ward took the demolition action, said the BMC official.

Led by the officials of K West ward as well as employees of the building and factory department, laborers carried out a demolition drive amid the presence of cops. Simultaneously, the BMC also took action on an unauthorised structure on S V road in Andheri west.

Citing the action as a deterrent for encroachers, BMC K West ward assistant municipal commissioner, Prithviraj Chauhan warned that illegal structures will not be tolerated in the city.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:15 AM IST