BMC pushes pedal on its Mission Zero action plan

With the daily number of Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai sliding down significantly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has narrowed down its focus further in a bid to intensify its efforts to contain the outbreak. The civic body as part of its Mission Zero policy has shortlisted 10 administrative wards, which accounts for 46% of Mumbai’s infections, and where it will conduct 500 tests each on a daily basis.

The civic body has started implementing this strategy starting Tuesday and plans to deploy more officials to visit the containment zones, among other measures, in these 10 wards.

The wards that have been shortlisted based on their Covid-19 cases growth rate, doubling rate, positivity rate and fatality rate are -- R North (Dahisar), R South (Kandivli), R Central (Borivli (w)), S (Bhandup, Nahur), N (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar), T (Mulund), G North (Dharavi, Dadar-Mahim), M East (Govandi, Deonar), P North (Malad) and L (Kurla, Sakinaka).

“These 10 wards will be at the prime focus areas till they start showing improvement in growth rate and doubling rate in the next few days. We will increase both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests in slums and residential buildings of these 10 wards. Our teams will also cover housing societies of frontline workers, municipal dispensaries and out-patient departments (OPDs) of hospitals in these 10 wards. Equal focus will be given to containment zones and sealed buildings in all other wards other than these 10 shortlisted ones,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

The new strategy is part of BMC's Mission Zero policy, a rapid action plan launched on June 22 to bring down Covid-19 infections in Mumbai’s six wards. ‘Mission Zero’ was a 35-day action plan introduced to increase surveillance in areas, specifically six administrative wards that were reporting a surge in the number of cases, to bring down the number of daily infections reported in these areas.

‘Mission Zero’ was implemented in Mulund, Bhandup, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad.

"The plan yielded good results, but we felt these 10 wards needed severe attention before things got out of control. We have considered several factors like growth rate of Covid-19 cases in these areas, fatality rate, doubling rate and positivity rate among several other parameters,” added Kakani.